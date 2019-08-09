Strategic Advisors Decreased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)

Among 3 analysts covering Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Herbalife has $75 highest and $5700 lowest target. $65.67’s average target is 72.14% above currents $38.15 stock price. Herbalife had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Wednesday, February 20. Pivotal Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Citigroup maintained Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. See Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 59.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 10,692 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Strategic Advisors Llc holds 7,194 shares with $580,000 value, down from 17,886 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $95.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 7.10M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV

Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, and personal care products. The company has market cap of $5.77 billion. It offers science products in four principal categories, including weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It has a 18.89 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s weight management product portfolio includes meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprise dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; and outer nutrition products consist of facial skin, body, and hair care products.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.32 billion for 7.21 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. $3.62M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750.

