Strategic Advisors Decreased Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Position; First Light Asset Management Has Trimmed Atricure (ATRC) Holding By $1.34 Million

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) stake by 32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Strategic Advisors Llc holds 17,000 shares with $710,000 value, down from 25,000 last quarter. Glaxosmithkline Plc now has $99.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 1.36M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS SALE OF JV IN A NON-CORE SEGMENT IN BEST LONG-TERM INTERESTS OF NOVARTISSHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline to Get Royalties, Milestone Payments from Portfolio; 06/03/2018 – GSK SAYS CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATE EFFICACY OF FLUARIX TETRA; 08/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC – SHINGRIX IS NOW AVAILABLE AT MOST WALGREENS AND DUANE READE PHARMACIES ACROSS U.S., INCLUDING PUERTO RICO; 06/03/2018 – GSK: Study Met Two Primary Endpoints Demonstrating Vaccine Efficacy; 28/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER ACCEPTED MUKESH BUTANI RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 25/04/2018 – HPV Vaccine Market 2022 Demand, Key Players- Merck and Co., GlaxoSmithKline; 18/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – IMPACT STUDY PUBLISHED IN NEJM SHOWS SIGNIFICANT BENEFITS OF TRELEGY ELLIPTA FOR PATIENTS WITH COPD

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased Atricure Inc (ATRC) stake by 5.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 51,490 shares as Atricure Inc (ATRC)’s stock rose 8.42%. The First Light Asset Management Llc holds 914,307 shares with $24.49 million value, down from 965,797 last quarter. Atricure Inc now has $1.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 149,342 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC)

Strategic Advisors Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 3,202 shares to 46,930 valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 9,930 shares and now owns 13,964 shares. Ark Innovation Etf was raised too.

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. GSK’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 12.25 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc increased Teva Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TEVA) stake by 32,276 shares to 312,883 valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) stake by 33,177 shares and now owns 763,403 shares. Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) was raised too.

