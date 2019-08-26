Strategic Advisors Decreased Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $855,360; Shares Declined; Causeway Capital Management Holding in Manulife Finl (MFC) Has Decreased by $273.32 Million

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 59.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 10,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 7,194 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, down from 17,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $66.69. About 1.76 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 17.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 47.68 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.32M, down from 64.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 307,476 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME; 30/05/2018 – ECB’s ‘Hands Are Tied’ on Italy Intervention, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: DEPLOYING MORE CASH AFTER FEBRUARY DECLINES; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Brings Canada’s First Corporate Green Bond Since 2015; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 06/03/2018 Manulife Fincl Corp Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shrs Series 11; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 77,467 shares to 140,909 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 103,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Court dismisses Mosten claims vs. Manulife – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manulife Financial: An Investment Solution For You – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) CEO Rocco Gori on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Manulife: Dark Clouds Overshadow Steady Progress – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,930 shares to 13,964 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ark Innovation Etf by 14,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (NYSE:AEG).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AbbVie’s Latest FDA Approval Is Its Most Important Immunology Win Since Humira – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Low P/E Multiple, Solid Dividend And Favorable Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.