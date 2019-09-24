Strategic Advisors Cut Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Value Declined; Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Cut Its Position in Phillips66 (PSX) by $899,589 as Shares Rose

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 42.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 22,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 30,624 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, down from 53,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 5.42 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Phillips66 (PSX) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 9,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 719,510 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.30M, down from 729,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Phillips66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $104.26. About 2.47M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 11.00 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway Inc has invested 0.25% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Personal Cap Corp holds 2,648 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Llc accumulated 0.17% or 15,180 shares. Us Bank De has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,077 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Btim Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Washington Co owns 5,061 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 58,957 shares stake. Ghp Advisors reported 10,767 shares. 200 are owned by Wealthcare Cap Limited Liability Company. Fayez Sarofim, Texas-based fund reported 719,510 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 0.29% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Proshare Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc reported 191 shares stake.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $19.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridgefinancialsolutions (NYSE:BR) by 290,823 shares to 303,723 shares, valued at $38.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdrs&P500etftrust (SPY) by 4,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshirehathawaycla (BRKA).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 102,372 are held by Pinnacle Prns. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com invested in 1.48% or 18,019 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na owns 59,640 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Wedgewood holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,300 shares. City Fl reported 2.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13.76M shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt, Alabama-based fund reported 37,018 shares. Cibc National Bank Usa owns 24,030 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. 106,636 were accumulated by 1St Source Bancshares. 10,750 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Washington-based Garde Inc has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old National Bancorporation In holds 1.07% or 150,881 shares. Twin Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 1.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Knott David M accumulated 7,280 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.