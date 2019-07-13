Strategic Advisors Boosted U S Bancorp Del New (USB) Position by $316,800; Pnc Financial Services Group Stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Raised as Share Price Rose

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 62.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 36,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,613 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 57,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 3.56 million shares traded or 1090.90% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.41% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (USB) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,504 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 15,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S Bancorp Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 3.76 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 21,579 shares to 46,681 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 11,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 584,234 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24,976 shares to 21,548 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,194 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge Cox invested 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Reliant Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.59% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 68,705 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.32% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 608,731 shares. Davis Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 4.12% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.00 million shares. Bb&T Ltd Com owns 537,429 shares. Stifel Finance Corp holds 0.23% or 1.69 million shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 59,893 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). First Personal Service invested in 6,491 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Davis R M owns 813,433 shares. The Kentucky-based Central Commercial Bank And has invested 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Provident reported 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). C Worldwide Grp A S invested in 0.44% or 724,850 shares. Kcm Advsrs Lc has invested 0.41% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Argent Trust Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 65,503 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.