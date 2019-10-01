Strategic Advisors Boosted Citigroup (C) Stake; NEWRANGE GOLD COMMON SHARES (NRGOF) SI Increased By 198.5%

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) had an increase of 198.5% in short interest. NRGOF’s SI was 119,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 198.5% from 40,100 shares previously. With 483,400 avg volume, 0 days are for NEWRANGE GOLD CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRGOF)’s short sellers to cover NRGOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1026. About 4,000 shares traded. NewRange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Strategic Advisors Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 16.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategic Advisors Llc acquired 4,551 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Strategic Advisors Llc holds 31,870 shares with $2.23M value, up from 27,319 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 7.35M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 29/03/2018 – Settlements with the OTC investors total $590 million so far, and include $120 million with Barclays, $130 million with Citigroup and $240 million with Deutsche Bank; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 21/05/2018 – EMEA IPOs Up 52% in 2018, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 06/03/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2

NewRange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Colombia. The company has market cap of $9.72 million. The firm explores for polymetallic gold, copper, silver, and zinc ores. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship property is the Pamlico gold project located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 1,901 shares to 1,618 valued at $456,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Schw Intl Eq Etf (SCHF) stake by 51,223 shares and now owns 108,142 shares. Columbia Financial was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 19.79% above currents $69.08 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.