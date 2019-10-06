Strategic Advisors Boosted Citigroup (C) Holding; Capital One Finl (COF) Shares Declined While United Asset Strategies Has Raised by $801,630 Its Position

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 31,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, up from 27,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 11.02M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – FIVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE NOT APPROVED BY CITI HOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN MIKE O’NEILL COMMENTS AT MEETING; 26/03/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Applauds Citigroup’s Leadership on U.S. Commercial Firearms Policy; 07/03/2018 – [SPSF] Citigroup Credit Link Loan 2017-03 Assigned ‘A+’ Rating; 07/03/2018 – $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management has hired a top trader from Citigroup; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP COMMODITY HEAD ED MORSE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 8,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 28,290 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 19,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 2.01M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Grp Inc holds 5,385 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 77,203 shares. Guardian Capital Advsrs Lp holds 2,835 shares. Advisors Ok invested in 38,461 shares or 0.17% of the stock. National Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 568,364 shares. Continental Advsr Llc owns 60,410 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 16,462 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp holds 0% or 10,407 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). The New York-based Tortoise Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Somerset Trust owns 21,363 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Hm Payson And reported 12,639 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 3,876 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). State Bank Of The West has 42,181 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $435.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 31,173 shares to 190,720 shares, valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 31,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,038 shares, and cut its stake in First Long Is Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.57% stake. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd holds 151,490 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.68% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 79,373 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt Lp has invested 1.64% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gmt holds 1.33% or 544,035 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 726,251 shares stake. Gfs Llc reported 0.23% stake. Swift Run Capital Management Limited Com holds 5.24% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 81,070 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd invested in 0.05% or 11,049 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.99% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 1,069 shares. Cullen Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 17,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Miller Howard Investments Ny has invested 2.53% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Da Davidson invested in 0.08% or 62,889 shares.