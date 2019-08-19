Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) and 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), both competing one another are Computer Peripherals companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratasys Ltd. 25 1.88 N/A 0.00 0.00 3D Systems Corporation 10 1.23 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stratasys Ltd. and 3D Systems Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stratasys Ltd. and 3D Systems Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratasys Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% 3D Systems Corporation 0.00% -8.5% -5.7%

Risk and Volatility

Stratasys Ltd.’s current beta is 2 and it happens to be 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500. 3D Systems Corporation’s 1.92 beta is the reason why it is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stratasys Ltd. Its rival 3D Systems Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 1.8 respectively. Stratasys Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than 3D Systems Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stratasys Ltd. and 3D Systems Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratasys Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 3D Systems Corporation 1 4 1 2.17

Stratasys Ltd. has a 14.44% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26. 3D Systems Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $10.86 average target price and a 59.00% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that 3D Systems Corporation appears more favorable than Stratasys Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.8% of Stratasys Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.7% of 3D Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.43% of Stratasys Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of 3D Systems Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stratasys Ltd. -3.89% -1.52% 21.53% 13.74% 46.02% 54.86% 3D Systems Corporation -0.99% -0.77% -15.15% -26.96% -27.72% -11.31%

For the past year Stratasys Ltd. had bullish trend while 3D Systems Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Stratasys Ltd. beats 3D Systems Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides three-dimensional (3D) printing and additive manufacturing solutions for the creation of parts used in the processes of designing and manufacturing products; and for the direct manufacture of end parts. Its 3D printing systems utilize its patented fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. The company offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing. It also provides 3D printing consumable materials, including FDM, cartridge-based materials, PolyJet cartridge-based materials, smooth curvature printing inkjet-based materials, non-color digital materials, and color variations, as well as non-toxic thermoplastic modeling materials. In addition, the company offers customer support, basic warranty, and extended support programs; leases or rents 3D printers and 3D production systems; produces prototypes and end-use parts for customers from a customer-provided CAD file; and provides plastic and metal parts for rapid prototyping and production processes, as well as related professional services. Further, it operates Thingiverse, an online community for sharing downloadable, digital 3D designs; and GrabCAD Community for mechanical engineers and designers. The companyÂ’s products and services are used in aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, consumer goods, medical processes and medical devices, education, dental, jewelry, and other industries. Stratasys Ltd. sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s 3D printers transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts using a range of print materials, including plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers various 3D printing technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing. The company also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers its printers under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, and production machining and inspection. Further, it offers proprietary software and drivers that provide part preparation, part placement, support placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand solutions; and software and healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in a range of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, government, defense, technology, electronics, education, consumer goods, and energy. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force, partner channels, and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.