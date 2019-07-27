Stratasys LTD (SSYS) Holder Susquehanna International Group Llp Lifted Its Position by $3.09 Million; Salzman & Company Cut Its Moodys (MCO) Stake as Share Price Rose

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) by 140.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 134,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 229,582 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 95,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Stratasys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 461,106 shares traded. Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has risen 18.65% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SSYS News: 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Unveils Spin-off Evolve Additive Solutions to Focus on New “STEP” Technology; 27/03/2018 – Leading French Pharmaceutical Company Achieves Full Return on Investment within First Year of Installing Stratasys Production 3; 23/04/2018 – Stratasys Advancing Additive Manufacturing Into Mainstream With New Solutions for Factory Floor; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS FORMS EVOLVE ADDITIVE, WITH FOCUS ON STEP TECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – STRATASYS SEES FY ADJ EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 41C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stratasys Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSYS); 23/04/2018 – Stratasys Sets New Standards for Realism, Color and Speed in Rapid Prototyping With Next-Generation Polyjet 3D Printers; 05/03/2018 Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.4. About 567,910 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)A3 Debt Rating To Libra (Longhurst Group) Treasury No 2 Plc’s Senior Secured Issuance; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SINGAPORE MGMT UNIVERSITY’S Aaa RATINGS;; 25/05/2018 – Italy May Be Cut by Moody’s on Concerns Over New Government; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Uconn Go Bonds Supported By State Of Connecticut; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Atalian’s Cfr To B2 From B1 Following The Debt-funded Acquisition Of Servest; Senior Notes Rated B2; Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)A2 Rating To Poland’s New Shelf Programme; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cbre To Baa2, Outlook Remains Positive; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Southern State Community College (OH) To Baa3 From Baa1; Outlook Remains Negative; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four And Downgrades One Class Of Bacm 2005-5; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NEW ZEALAND’S 2018 BUDGET SHOWS COMMITMENT TO MAINTAINING FISCAL SURPLUSES AND REDUCING DEBT

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 18,744 shares to 18,756 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (Call) (NYSE:ALL) by 165,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,800 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (Put) (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SSYS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 29.32 million shares or 4.58% more from 28.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.11% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) or 325,349 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) has 287 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 50,000 were accumulated by Hussman Strategic Inc. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 0% invested in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Reilly Financial Ltd holds 194 shares. State Street Corporation reported 933,958 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 14,598 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 459,153 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Management reported 40 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,599 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

