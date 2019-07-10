STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.61 N/A 5.10 0.46 Becton Dickinson and Company 240 3.94 N/A 4.81 46.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company. Becton Dickinson and Company appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is currently more affordable than Becton Dickinson and Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4% Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 0.7% 0.3%

Risk & Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.28 and it happens to be 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Becton Dickinson and Company has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Becton Dickinson and Company are 1 and 0.6 respectively. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Becton Dickinson and Company is $275.25, which is potential 8.71% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.3% and 88.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. -9.58% -18.62% -23.13% -17.48% 32.58% -9.23% Becton Dickinson and Company -2.98% -8.44% -8.01% -7.34% -0.78% 0.04%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has -9.23% weaker performance while Becton Dickinson and Company has 0.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and Company beats on 9 of the 11 factors STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.