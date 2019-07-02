STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) and Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Comparison side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.47 N/A 5.10 0.46 Milestone Scientific Inc. N/A 1.69 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Milestone Scientific Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4% Milestone Scientific Inc. 0.00% -221.5% -71.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.28 beta indicates that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is 28.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Milestone Scientific Inc.’s beta is 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Milestone Scientific Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Milestone Scientific Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares and 6.3% of Milestone Scientific Inc. shares. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.38%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.1% of Milestone Scientific Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. -9.58% -18.62% -23.13% -17.48% 32.58% -9.23% Milestone Scientific Inc. -1.2% 9.31% 6.21% -35.92% -42.94% 15.31%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has -9.23% weaker performance while Milestone Scientific Inc. has 15.31% stronger performance.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Milestone Scientific Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.