STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has 75.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has 1.38% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.60% -13.40% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. N/A 3 0.54 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.66 2.75

The rivals have a potential upside of 36.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. are 4.5 and 4. Competitively, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s rivals have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.42 shows that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s rivals beat STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.