STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has 75.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has 1.38% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.60% -13.40% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. N/A 2 0.54 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.23 2.32 2.61

The potential upside of the competitors is 53.86%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. are 4.5 and 4. Competitively, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s competitors have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s competitors are 9.98% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s rivals beat STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.