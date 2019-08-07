STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Comparing side by side

Both STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.83 N/A 5.10 0.54 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 53 3.54 N/A 1.17 54.23

Table 1 highlights STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4% Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0 4 3 2.43

Meanwhile, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s average price target is $60.14, while its potential downside is -2.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.8% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.1% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.38%. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15% Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.27% 14.38% 24.59% 36.47% 3.56% 40.55%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. It offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.