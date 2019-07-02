STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.47 N/A 5.10 0.46 Insulet Corporation 93 11.79 N/A 0.22 481.90

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Insulet Corporation. Insulet Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Insulet Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4% Insulet Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.28 beta. Insulet Corporation’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Insulet Corporation are 4.4 and 3.7 respectively. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insulet Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Insulet Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insulet Corporation 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Insulet Corporation is $111.33, which is potential -6.05% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares and 98.5% of Insulet Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Insulet Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. -9.58% -18.62% -23.13% -17.48% 32.58% -9.23% Insulet Corporation 1.25% 13.85% 22.52% 18.82% 19.34% 31.23%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Insulet Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Insulet Corporation beats STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.