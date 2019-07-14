STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Contrasting side by side

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.54 N/A 5.10 0.46 Hologic Inc. 46 3.86 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Hologic Inc.

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4% Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2%

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.28 and it happens to be 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hologic Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

The Current Ratio of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Hologic Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hologic Inc.

The Recommendations and Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Hologic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hologic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Hologic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52 consensus target price and a 9.89% potential upside.

Institutional investors held 69.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares and 99.7% of Hologic Inc. shares. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.38%. Competitively, 0.8% are Hologic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. -9.58% -18.62% -23.13% -17.48% 32.58% -9.23% Hologic Inc. -1.82% -4.57% -0.02% 7.44% 17.21% 9.22%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has -9.23% weaker performance while Hologic Inc. has 9.22% stronger performance.

Hologic Inc. beats STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.