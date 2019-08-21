STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Comparing side by side

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.10 N/A 5.10 0.54 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 0.83 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.42 and it happens to be 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Harvard Bioscience Inc. on the other hand, has 1.49 beta which makes it 49.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. are 4.5 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.8% and 61%. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.38%. Comparatively, 7.2% are Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Harvard Bioscience Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. beats Harvard Bioscience Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.