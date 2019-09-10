STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) and CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.09 N/A 5.10 0.54 CRH Medical Corporation 3 1.88 N/A 0.04 63.02

Table 1 highlights STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CRH Medical Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4% CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15% CRH Medical Corporation 1.5% -7.51% -9.21% -14.78% -19.1% -11.15%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while CRH Medical Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

CRH Medical Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.