STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Comparison side by side

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.42 N/A 5.10 0.54 AngioDynamics Inc. 20 2.69 N/A 1.60 12.72

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. AngioDynamics Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than AngioDynamics Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4% AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s 1.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AngioDynamics Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, AngioDynamics Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AngioDynamics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.8% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares and 0% of AngioDynamics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of AngioDynamics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15% AngioDynamics Inc. -5.56% 2.62% 0.39% -2.07% -3.37% 1.24%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. was more bullish than AngioDynamics Inc.

Summary

AngioDynamics Inc. beats STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.