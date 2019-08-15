Stralem & Co Has Upped Eog Res Com (EOG) Stake By $535,800; W.R. Berkley (WRB) SI Increased By 11.29%

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) had an increase of 11.29% in short interest. WRB’s SI was 5.22M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.29% from 4.69M shares previously. With 545,100 avg volume, 10 days are for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)’s short sellers to cover WRB’s short positions. The SI to W.R. Berkley Corporation’s float is 5.38%. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $70.48. About 610,443 shares traded or 1.02% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS)

Stralem & Co Inc increased Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) stake by 10.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stralem & Co Inc acquired 5,640 shares as Eog Res Inc Com (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Stralem & Co Inc holds 58,350 shares with $5.55M value, up from 52,710 last quarter. Eog Res Inc Com now has $43.56B valuation. The stock decreased 4.46% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 5.04M shares traded or 39.98% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it

Among 2 analysts covering WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WR Berkley has $7300 highest and $5600 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is -8.48% below currents $70.48 stock price. WR Berkley had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.91 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 19.61 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The United Kingdom-based Artemis Invest Llp has invested 0.31% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il holds 0.03% or 7,425 shares in its portfolio. 30,081 were reported by Tiverton Asset Lc. Lmr Prns Llp reported 7,315 shares. New York-based Delta Management Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). American Natl Insurance Tx stated it has 87,250 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Pictet North America Advisors Sa stated it has 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.24% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 13,310 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,632 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Com holds 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 22,253 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Com reported 1,400 shares stake. Dana Invest Advsr owns 16,805 shares. Regentatlantic Limited, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,608 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated owns 4,103 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $115.15’s average target is 53.49% above currents $75.02 stock price. EOG Resources had 24 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $110 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 13. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $101 target in Monday, June 24 report. Oppenheimer initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, February 22.