Stralem & Co Cut Its Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Position by $853,990 as Stock Value Rose; Violich Capital Management Boosted Position in Costco Wholesale (COST)

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,084 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.63 million, up from 78,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $279.27. About 763,490 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 10,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,035 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.78. About 1.48 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 26.13 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 15,690 shares to 161,037 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brown Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Prudential Plc reported 1.92 million shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Llc (Wy) invested in 2,166 shares. Baldwin Lc accumulated 20,119 shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 447 shares. 30,636 are held by Farmers Trust. 9.35M are held by Franklin Resources. Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 29,896 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Scholtz Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.55% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Aqr Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.17% or 2.04M shares in its portfolio. Regions Finance Corporation holds 0.18% or 195,283 shares in its portfolio. Old Dominion Cap Management reported 0.32% stake. Northstar Group Inc Inc holds 0.31% or 8,736 shares in its portfolio. Sand Hill Global Advisors Lc owns 69,882 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited has invested 0.12% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

