Stralem & Co Has Lowered Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $892,430 as Valuation Rose; Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) Position Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 21,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 183,441 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16 million, up from 162,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $147.39. About 1.31 million shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850)

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 26,160 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, down from 29,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $289.02. About 1.94M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,615 shares to 238,590 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 6,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.44 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

