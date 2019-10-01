Stralem & Co Cut By $1.33 Million Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake; Territorial Bancorp Has 2.22 Sentiment

Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK) investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.78, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 40 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 18 sold and reduced equity positions in Territorial Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.59 million shares, up from 4.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Territorial Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 25 New Position: 15.

Stralem & Co Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 17.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stralem & Co Inc sold 24,650 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Stralem & Co Inc holds 112,890 shares with $6.18 million value, down from 137,540 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $209.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 11.20 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 11.92% above currents $49.41 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Analysts await Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. TBNK’s profit will be $4.64M for 14.89 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Territorial Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $276.42 million. The firm offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 12.76 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 1,908 shares traded. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) has declined 4.72% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TBNK News: 17/05/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend; 22/04/2018 DJ Territorial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBNK); 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 26/04/2018 – TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Declares Dividend of 20c

Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. for 197,300 shares.