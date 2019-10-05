Stralem & Co Has Decreased Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Holding; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Cut By $17.30 Million Its Visa (V) Position

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 100,000 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 400,000 shares with $69.42M value, down from 500,000 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $387.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920)

Stralem & Co Inc decreased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 17.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stralem & Co Inc sold 2,900 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Stralem & Co Inc holds 13,505 shares with $4.92 million value, down from 16,405 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $208.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Turkish Airlines Finalize Deal for Up to 30 787 Dreamliners; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15B for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First National Bank & Trust has invested 1.51% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). American Inv Ser holds 2,085 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 49,200 shares. Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Invest Management has invested 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Highlander Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Bancorporation holds 2.2% or 24,156 shares. Benin Management Corporation holds 57,345 shares. Oppenheimer reported 211,204 shares. Welch Lc reported 6,066 shares stake. State Street reported 77.81M shares. Fil Ltd holds 1.76M shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset has 1.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 454,684 shares. Interactive Fin Advsr stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Roundview invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pointstate Ltd Partnership has 55,570 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 9.80% above currents $175.98 stock price. Visa had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of V in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. Wells Fargo maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, September 9. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. Shares for $171,130 were bought by MORRISON DENISE M on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Sand Hill Advisors Lc has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,794 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Company holds 108,761 shares. Kessler Ltd Com has 6,973 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Llc owns 1,538 shares. Beacon Grp has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd owns 11,859 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 14,608 shares. Mitchell has 2,958 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Company owns 13,975 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling holds 0.16% or 2,592 shares. Chesley Taft And Limited Liability holds 1,067 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.68% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 6,100 were accumulated by Alberta Investment Corporation.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $428.25’s average target is 13.99% above currents $375.7 stock price. Boeing had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, October 2 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.29B for 40.31 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.