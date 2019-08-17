Stralem & Co Decreased By $892,430 Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding; Shorts at SOLGOLD PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KING (SLGGF) Raised By 102.82%

Stralem & Co Inc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 11.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stralem & Co Inc sold 3,355 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Stralem & Co Inc holds 26,160 shares with $6.97 million value, down from 29,515 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $139.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation

SOLGOLD PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KING (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) had an increase of 102.82% in short interest. SLGGF’s SI was 64,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 102.82% from 31,900 shares previously. With 88,700 avg volume, 1 days are for SOLGOLD PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KING (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)’s short sellers to cover SLGGF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.89% or $0.0155 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3325. About 7,297 shares traded. SolGold plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company has market cap of $616.81 million. The firm primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.20 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

