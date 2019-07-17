Stralem & Co Has Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding; Shorts at PEEKS SOCIAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (PKSLF) Lowered By 91.67%

Stralem & Co Inc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 11.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stralem & Co Inc sold 3,355 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Stralem & Co Inc holds 26,160 shares with $6.97 million value, down from 29,515 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $148.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.84M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud

PEEKS SOCIAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:PKSLF) had a decrease of 91.67% in short interest. PKSLF’s SI was 500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 91.67% from 6,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 15.45% or $0.0068 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0372. About 5,600 shares traded or 22.97% up from the average. Peeks Social Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKSLF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 1.94 million shares. Moreover, Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il has 0.21% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 22,126 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 0.54% or 7,999 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 2,537 shares. Alpha Windward stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hartford Mngmt stated it has 89,640 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Liability reported 2,522 shares. Jensen Invest holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 53,369 shares. Korea Invest holds 506,003 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp reported 32,432 shares. Parus Finance (Uk) reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fiduciary Of The Southwest Inc Tx stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Comerica Retail Bank reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blackrock holds 0.39% or 32.84 million shares in its portfolio. 4,544 are owned by Counsel Lc.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. 139,834 shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU, worth $34.32M. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 was sold by Lewnes Ann. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million on Wednesday, January 30. 41,560 shares were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW, worth $10.19M. Rencher Bradley had sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39 million on Thursday, January 31. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45 million on Friday, February 1.

Stralem & Co Inc increased Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) stake by 6,680 shares to 89,041 valued at $7.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) stake by 4,225 shares and now owns 44,625 shares. Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Surges on Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Illustrates Why the Cloud Is a Good Place to Be – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.