Stralem & Co Has Trimmed Its Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Stake by $853,990; Share Value Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Lowered Holding by $592,200

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 10,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 75,035 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $84.86. About 4.00 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 29.63M shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold invested in 0.68% or 57,065 shares. Colonial Advsrs reported 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 24,298 shares. Nadler Grp owns 10,977 shares. Asset Management Gp has invested 0.45% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Rhenman & Prtn Asset Management Ab has 259,552 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Glenview Savings Bank Dept holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 66,845 shares. Vermont-based Maple Capital Incorporated has invested 3.58% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 76,014 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.21% stake. Fort Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 4,135 shares. A D Beadell Counsel holds 3% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 42,275 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 3.56% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 84,560 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.27% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.26 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 4,225 shares to 44,625 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) by 31,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,830 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Advisors accumulated 163,171 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 4,675 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 3.80 million shares. Stralem reported 161,037 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 64,674 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Tirschwell And Loewy Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 4,998 shares. Moreover, Hugh Johnson Advsrs Lc has 0.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 10,977 were accumulated by Lincoln Capital Lc. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 1.38 million shares. Contravisory, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,265 shares. Woodstock invested in 1.1% or 144,313 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Ltd Liability invested in 0.81% or 7.64M shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests has 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,904 shares. Petrus Trust Comm Lta holds 5,463 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 13,590 are held by Barr E S & Communications.

