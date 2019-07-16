Stralem & Co Lowered Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Position; Scopus Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Ferro (FOE) Holding

Stralem & Co Inc decreased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 14.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stralem & Co Inc sold 2,675 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Stralem & Co Inc holds 16,405 shares with $6.26M value, down from 19,080 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $203.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 08/03/2018 – Boeing Expands Pilot Development Program with Okay Airways; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased Ferro Corp (FOE) stake by 60.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopus Asset Management Lp analyzed 1.08M shares as Ferro Corp (FOE)'s stock declined 8.41%. The Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 700,000 shares with $13.25M value, down from 1.78 million last quarter. Ferro Corp now has $1.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 987,202 shares traded or 67.61% up from the average. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 25.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan. Argus Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, March 7. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $460 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 28. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight”.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was sold by Smith Gregory D. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.95 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Boeing Bags Massive U.S. Navy Drone Contract – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “American Airlines and United Airlines Cancel More Boeing 737 MAX Flights – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Stralem & Co Inc increased Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) stake by 5,640 shares to 58,350 valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) stake by 4,225 shares and now owns 44,625 shares. Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) was raised too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by SPIZZO ALLEN A, worth $39,750 on Thursday, May 9. Thomas Peter T had bought 17,000 shares worth $270,640 on Thursday, May 9.

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) stake by 532,761 shares to 632,761 valued at $52.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Itt Inc stake by 616,592 shares and now owns 716,592 shares. Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) was raised too.

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.44 per share. FOE’s profit will be $27.03 million for 11.06 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.