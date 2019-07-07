Stralem & Co Decreased By $900,135 Its American Elec Pwr Com (AEP) Stake; Quorum Health (QHC) Sellers Increased By 15.74% Their Shorts

Stralem & Co Inc decreased American Elec Pwr Inc Com (AEP) stake by 11.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stralem & Co Inc sold 10,845 shares as American Elec Pwr Inc Com (AEP)’s stock rose 6.91%. The Stralem & Co Inc holds 85,620 shares with $7.17M value, down from 96,465 last quarter. American Elec Pwr Inc Com now has $44.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $89.84. About 1.67 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) had an increase of 15.74% in short interest. QHC’s SI was 6.15M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.74% from 5.32M shares previously. With 147,800 avg volume, 42 days are for Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC)’s short sellers to cover QHC’s short positions. The SI to Quorum Health Corporation’s float is 27.33%. It closed at $1.4 lastly. It is down 57.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.95% the S&P500. Some Historical QHC News: 07/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH CORP – EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 OF ABOUT $49 MLN; 17/05/2018 – QUORUM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.0047; 07/03/2018 – RCOM SAYS BONDHOLDERS’ MEETING ADJOURNED FOR WANT OF QUORUM; 23/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH – BOARD CHAIR WILLIAM GRACEY RESIGNING; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo (JPM); 10/04/2018 – Arizona ICA: 04/10/18 Quorum Notice for 4/12/2018 – PDF; 09/05/2018 – Quorum Health Sees FY18 Rev $1.925B-$1.975B; 30/05/2018 – PARAGUAY CONGRESS LACKS QUORUM TO VOTE CARTES RESIGNATION; 09/05/2018 – Quorum Health 1Q Rev $486.8M; 07/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH CORP – EXPECTS NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION OF APPROXIMATELY $27 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il holds 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 2,870 shares. Oppenheimer Communications holds 0.06% or 27,166 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 3.32M shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Bragg Advisors Inc stated it has 14,578 shares. Principal Gru Inc Inc has invested 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Minnesota-based Jnba Finance Advsr has invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3.43M shares. Moreover, Highland Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.65% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Payden And Rygel holds 1.73% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 282,400 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.04% or 3,423 shares. Philadelphia Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,040 shares. Inc has 166,043 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Com holds 65,104 shares. Sunbelt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Electric Power had 15 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, March 12. Morgan Stanley maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $84 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.43 million for 22.46 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $43.74 million. The Company’s general hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services. It currently has negative earnings. Quorum Health Corporation offers its healthcare services through its hospitals and affiliated facilities, including urgent care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, physician clinics, and surgery centers.