Stralem & Co Has Boosted Chevron New Com (CVX) Position By $519,675; Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) Sentiment Is 1

Stralem & Co Inc increased Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) stake by 10.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stralem & Co Inc acquired 4,225 shares as Chevron Corp New Com (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Stralem & Co Inc holds 44,625 shares with $5.50M value, up from 40,400 last quarter. Chevron Corp New Com now has $219.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc (PWOD) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 17 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 17 reduced and sold stock positions in Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.15 million shares, down from 1.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Penns Woods Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP reported 20,110 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 0.25% or 1.32M shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 3,497 shares. 8,454 are owned by Sfmg Ltd Com. Buckingham Cap Management Incorporated invested in 2,341 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Foundry Limited has invested 0.85% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kepos Capital Lp owns 48,117 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. S&Co Incorporated stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gruss & Company stated it has 4,000 shares. 34,059 were reported by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Valicenti Advisory Services accumulated 24,653 shares. 12,963 are held by Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated. 24,197 were accumulated by Summit Fincl Wealth Ltd Liability Company. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc owns 40,306 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.48% or 219,156 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Stralem & Co Inc decreased Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A stake by 699 shares to 5,796 valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 2,585 shares and now owns 47,955 shares. American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $502,074 was made by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp has $150 highest and $130 lowest target. $139.89’s average target is 20.79% above currents $115.81 stock price. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. HSBC maintained the shares of CVX in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15.

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 3,549 shares traded. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) has risen 0.02% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PWOD News: 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC PWOD.O QUARTERLY OPER SHR $0.69; 17/04/2018 S&PGR Ugrds Penns Manor Area SD, PA GO Dbt To ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Penns Woods Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWOD); 19/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 20/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Extension of Stk Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp Extends Repurchase Plan to April 30, 2019; 23/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bncp: White Joins JSSB as Branch Manager April 23, 2018 | 2018; 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC – TOTAL ASSETS INCREASED $126.0 MLN TO $1.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC – REPURCHASE PLAN IS FOR AN ADDITIONAL YEAR ENDING APRIL 30, 2019; 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC QTRLY SHR $0.68

Hudock Capital Group Llc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. for 40,421 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa owns 24,429 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Peoples Financial Services Corp. has 0.05% invested in the company for 2,407 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 23,023 shares.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms. The company has market cap of $196.77 million. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. It has a 12.14 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection.

More notable recent Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Extension of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knepp to President of Penns Woods Bancorp, Young to President of JSSB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2017.