Stralem & Co Has Trimmed Chevron New Com (CVX) Position; Orbimed Advisors Has Increased By $10.26 Million Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 11.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 36,400 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Orbimed Advisors Llc holds 361,600 shares with $102.05 million value, up from 325,200 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $61.09B valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $238.8. About 2.29M shares traded or 55.97% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Stralem & Co Inc decreased Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) stake by 15.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stralem & Co Inc sold 7,050 shares as Chevron Corp New Com (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Stralem & Co Inc holds 37,575 shares with $4.68M value, down from 44,625 last quarter. Chevron Corp New Com now has $228.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.71% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $120.16. About 7.62 million shares traded or 38.31% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Want To Invest In Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Forget Anthem; Teladoc Health Is a Better Growth Stock – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “WellCare to divest health plans before Centene merger – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem Cost Troubles Leave It Lagging Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem has $35900 highest and $316 lowest target. $343.67’s average target is 43.92% above currents $238.8 stock price. Anthem had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $316 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, September 26.

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 87,100 shares to 140,200 valued at $51.62M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) stake by 695,000 shares and now owns 500,000 shares. Genfit S A was reduced too.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.89 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CVX) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron faces potential fines for Gorgon LNG emissions – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 22.54% above currents $120.16 stock price. Chevron had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $146 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 13. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.