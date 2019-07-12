Stralem & Co Decreased Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake By $1.02 Million; Northcoast Asset Management Has Trimmed By $1.59 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 6.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 8,427 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 127,256 shares with $24.17M value, down from 135,683 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $937.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 10/05/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS DECISION TO PULL OUT OF IRISH DATA CENTER PLAN; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in

Stralem & Co Inc decreased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 14.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stralem & Co Inc sold 2,675 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Stralem & Co Inc holds 16,405 shares with $6.26M value, down from 19,080 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $201.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $359. About 4.88 million shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $431.38’s average target is 20.16% above currents $359 stock price. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, March 14. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.15 million were reported by Franklin Res. Chilton Capital Ltd holds 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,450 shares. 30,600 are held by Chatham Cap Gp Incorporated Inc. Ima Wealth Inc invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arvest Comml Bank Division accumulated 1,051 shares. 42,460 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company. American Century Cos holds 0.75% or 1.93M shares in its portfolio. 53,864 are held by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 587 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bender Robert Associate has invested 0.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Wills Fincl Gru has 2.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Voya Invest Management has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.65% or 3,646 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Llc has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “More Trouble for Boeing – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.59 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased Ishares Tr Dow Jones Select Di (DVY) stake by 6,091 shares to 145,105 valued at $14.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Louisiana Pacific (NYSE:LPX) stake by 51,433 shares and now owns 972,724 shares. Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) was raised too.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.85 billion for 23.79 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $23500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Wedbush. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Daiwa Securities. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 21 by Needham. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26.