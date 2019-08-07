Stralem & Co Cut By $892,430 Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake; New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New Senior Investment Group had 5 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) latest ratings:

Stralem & Co Inc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 11.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stralem & Co Inc sold 3,355 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Stralem & Co Inc holds 26,160 shares with $6.97 million value, down from 29,515 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $138.94B valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $286.21. About 2.55M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 84,033 shares. Hilltop Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has 24,608 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Madison invested in 2,230 shares. Hhr Asset Llc has invested 4.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ashford Cap Mngmt reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 3.83M were reported by Clearbridge Ltd Com. Cape Ann Financial Bank owns 765 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Glob Thematic Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 1.13% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 91,028 shares. Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 0.55% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Columbia Asset Mgmt invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aviance Cap Llc accumulated 538 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 0.42% stake.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.00 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Stralem & Co Inc increased Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) stake by 6,680 shares to 89,041 valued at $7.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) stake by 5,640 shares and now owns 58,350 shares. At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 515,812 shares traded or 13.99% up from the average. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has risen 2.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c