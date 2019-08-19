Stralem & Co Trimmed Oracle Com (ORCL) Position by $1.04 Million; Moon Capital Management LP Has Decreased Dana (DAN) Stake by $6.51 Million

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 382,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 212,182 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 594,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 966,308 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC – TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS COMPOSED OF $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Dana ‘Acknowledges the Decision by a Majority of the Hldrs of GKN Plc to Accept the Proposal by Melrose Industries Plc to Acquire GKN’; 09/03/2018 – Melrose: GKN-Dana Deal Prejudicial to GKN Shareholders’ Interests; 07/03/2018 – GKN suitor Melrose offers to make ‘formal undertakings’ to address concerns; GKN CEO says ‘many approaches’ received since Melrose offer; 09/03/2018 – Dana To Combine With Driveline Division Of U.K.’s GKN In Deal Valued At $6.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Dana Expects to Complete Transaction in Second Half of 2018; 29/03/2018 – Melrose succeeds in hostile bid for British engineer GKN; 23/05/2018 – Dana Inaugurates New Facility to Support Automakers with Thermal-Management and New-Energy Solutions in Yancheng, China; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Dana’s Diluted Adjusted EPS in 2019

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 19,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 133,030 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, down from 152,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 4.04M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,900 were reported by Strs Ohio. Systematic Financial LP stated it has 555,123 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 632 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 13.52M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Co invested in 21,279 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Stifel Fincl Corp reported 16,169 shares stake. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 207,545 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Us Bancshares De has 11,828 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 1.79 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 61,028 shares. Glendon Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Dana Are Falling Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – CNBC” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In GrubHub – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dana Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, Texas Instruments And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 14 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14,145 shares to 98,260 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) by 31,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.78 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Paloma Mgmt has invested 0.3% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Montag A And Assocs holds 0.18% or 35,350 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 1.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 475,490 shares. 57,434 were accumulated by Highland Ltd Llc. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Incorporated owns 12,555 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak accumulated 29,095 shares. 4,302 are held by Alpha Windward Ltd Llc. Fosun Intll Ltd accumulated 14,655 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Pa reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Somerville Kurt F has 0.31% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 29,417 shares. Evanson Asset Limited Liability Company reported 8,626 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Renaissance Grp Limited Liability invested in 1.13% or 528,757 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Co reported 144,303 shares.