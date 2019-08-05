Stralem & Co Upped Dominion Energy (D) Stake By $1.08 Million; Maverick Capital LTD Has Lowered Baxter Intl (BAX) Position By $21.24 Million

Stralem & Co Inc increased Dominion Energy Inc. (D) stake by 16.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stralem & Co Inc acquired 14,145 shares as Dominion Energy Inc. (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Stralem & Co Inc holds 98,260 shares with $7.53M value, up from 84,115 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc. now has $61.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.32 million shares traded or 11.46% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 80.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 262,190 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 64,870 shares with $5.28M value, down from 327,060 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $43.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.7. About 1.57 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) stake by 1.36M shares to 1.74 million valued at $35.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 607,803 shares and now owns 2.37M shares. Shake Shack Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 25.21 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.08% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Profund Advisors accumulated 16,996 shares. First Tru Advsr LP invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 1,732 shares. Bb&T holds 47,821 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 422,299 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 185 shares. Jacobs & Ca stated it has 0.57% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,836 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Caprock Grp Inc accumulated 0.06% or 3,503 shares. Daiwa Gp invested in 0.02% or 24,699 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt invested in 131,080 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,684 shares. Benjamin F Edwards &, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,174 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com holds 0.06% or 4,850 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is 2.48% above currents $84.7 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9500 target in Friday, July 26 report. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BAX in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.

Stralem & Co Inc decreased Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 2,585 shares to 47,955 valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) stake by 10,810 shares and now owns 75,035 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13. $499,994 worth of stock was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 35,744 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Da Davidson & reported 0.04% stake. Stevens First Principles accumulated 37,097 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc accumulated 0.27% or 8,324 shares. Verus Finance Partners has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fiduciary Trust accumulated 0.02% or 11,008 shares. Lord Abbett & Company holds 0.21% or 821,800 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Llc invested in 65,305 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Rare Infra owns 1.54M shares or 8.07% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 8,369 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Co holds 0.99% or 29,664 shares. Citigroup has 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.25’s average target is 4.25% above currents $76.02 stock price. Dominion Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, March 11. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Wolfe Research maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating.