Stralem & Co Raised Its Chevron New Com (CVX) Stake by $519,675; Market Valuation Rose; Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Shareholder Vigilant Capital Management Trimmed Holding as Share Value Rose

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 13,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 218,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68M, down from 231,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 12,899 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 4,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 44,625 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50 million, up from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $118.18. About 279,825 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : JPM, JNJ, WFC, GS, PLD, CP, FRC, DPZ, CBSH, SNV, FHN, MBWM – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 11, 2019 : FAST, CBSH, APOG, RAD – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Corcentric Enters Reseller Agreement with Commerce Bank – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Stock Dividend and Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock – Business Wire” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Commerce Bank names a new chief accounting officer – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,775 shares to 179,004 shares, valued at $18.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 11,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $99.18 million for 15.20 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Investment Prtn, New York-based fund reported 86,956 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 10,649 shares or 0% of the stock. 19,044 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Profund Limited Liability Company has 10,393 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 3,573 are owned by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.02% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). The New York-based Quantbot LP has invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 323,037 shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc invested in 0.01% or 10,090 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Orrstown Fincl Serv has 0.03% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). First Manhattan Com has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). The California-based Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 145,782 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc Shs by 13,540 shares to 87,845 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 10,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,035 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).