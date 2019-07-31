Stralem & Co Has Boosted Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Stake by $554,440; Market Valuation Declined; As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Declined, Miura Global Management Lowered Its Position

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, up from 82,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.18. About 9.23M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 26/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVlC – Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 17/05/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR MERCK KGAA’S MAVENCLAD; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 10/03/2018 – Top 3 for the past week; #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garland Capital holds 4.22% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 73,192 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora invested in 10,931 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Syntal Cap Prtn Limited Com, Texas-based fund reported 7,714 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt Inc owns 21,185 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Lc owns 47,246 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 880 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Partners owns 3,892 shares. 46,644 were accumulated by Boston &. Balyasny Asset Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Waters Parkerson Com Ltd Llc owns 319,388 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 1.44% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 187,794 shares stake. Sabal holds 371,599 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.21M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St." on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "FDA OKs new use for Merck's Keytruda – Seeking Alpha" published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga" on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Ebola outbreak declared global health emergency – Seeking Alpha" published on July 18, 2019 as well as Realmoney.Thestreet.com's news article titled: "Merck Could Push Higher in the Weeks and Months Ahead – $100 Is in the Cards – TheStreet.com" with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 20,265 shares to 55,980 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,405 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

