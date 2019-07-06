Stralem & Co Stake in Carnival (CCL) Upped by $339,000; Lmr Partners Llp Increased Holding in Nucor (NUE) by $449,094

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 125.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 7,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,904 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 6,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 1.33M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE); 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,955 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, up from 111,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 3.49M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $513,497 activity. On Tuesday, June 25 DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 22,050 shares. On Friday, January 11 PEREZ ARNALDO sold $119,688 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 2,290 shares.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 20,265 shares to 55,980 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 16,141 shares to 21,042 shares, valued at $860,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.