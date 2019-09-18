Stralem & Co Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Position By $903,500; LARAMIDE RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (LMRXF) Shorts Increased By 0.75%

LARAMIDE RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) had an increase of 0.75% in short interest. LMRXF’s SI was 1.44M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.75% from 1.43 million shares previously. With 127,400 avg volume, 11 days are for LARAMIDE RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)’s short sellers to cover LMRXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1896. About 119,935 shares traded or 63.86% up from the average. Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stralem & Co Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 16.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stralem & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Stralem & Co Inc holds 33,570 shares with $4.68 million value, down from 40,070 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $342.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 4.29 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 14.75% above currents $129.67 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $152 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10.56M are held by Boston Partners. Dodge And Cox holds 0% or 29,822 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Com holds 141,068 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 58,369 shares. Fca Corporation Tx has 21,089 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Burney Company has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 3.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 255,708 were reported by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. Kdi Cap Prns Ltd Co accumulated 23,411 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 1.96% or 111,276 shares. First Manhattan holds 1.75% or 2.27M shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Llc holds 101,268 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.9% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wealthquest owns 13,722 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Windsor Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Another recent and important Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Junior U: Is Laramide Going To Graduate? – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2014.

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia and the United States. The company has market cap of $27.81 million. The Company’s flagship project is the Westmoreland property located in Queensland, Australia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds interests in Churchrock and Crownpoint In Situ Recovery projects and La Jara Mesa in Grants, New Mexico, as well as La Sal in the Lisbon Valley district of Utah.