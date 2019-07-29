Stralem & Co Position in Chevron New Com (CVX) Raised by $519,675; Jcsd Capital Holding in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $95.46. About 452,015 shares traded or 64.48% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR)

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 4,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,625 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, up from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.97M shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.14M for 13.96 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,920 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com. Ls Inv Lc stated it has 3,427 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 79,067 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 72 shares. Aperio Gru Lc reported 21,093 shares stake. Moreover, Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Cannell Peter B Incorporated accumulated 5,270 shares. Franklin Resource has 7,588 shares. 2,592 were accumulated by Parametrica Management. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 98 shares. 2,276 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. Hilton Capital Management Llc accumulated 1,084 shares. Raymond James Advsrs stated it has 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Carroll Fincl Assoc reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb owns 31,571 shares. Marietta holds 0.76% or 19,540 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx invested 1.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Raymond James & Assocs holds 4.44 million shares. Vision Cap Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,306 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has invested 0.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mastrapasqua Asset holds 45,678 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.04 million shares. Botty Investors Llc holds 5,815 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Hwg Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 348 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 3,573 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt has invested 2.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wooster Corthell Wealth Management reported 2,798 shares. 30,000 are held by Cv Starr & Co Inc Tru.

