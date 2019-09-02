Stralem & Co Trimmed Its Position in Danaher Del Com (DHR) as Stock Rose; Jasper Ridge Partners LP Cut Tesla (TSLA) Position by $44.52 Million

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 9.09M shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Tesla rival Nikola Motor says Tesla’s electric semi truck is infringing on their patents; 02/05/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @GM’s Electric Bolt Slows As @Tesla #Model3 Picks Up Speed $GM #AutoSales; 10/05/2018 – ODEY INCREASES EQUITY SHORTS; TESLA SHORT AMONG TOP 10 BETS; 27/03/2018 – TESLA’S CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO B3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – TESLA HAS HIRED SNAP’S VICE PRESIDENT OF MONETIZATION, STUART BOWERS, TO BE CO’S VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING – CHEDDAR, CITING; 14/03/2018 – Tesla Management Churn Toughens Test of Musk’s Management Chops; 21/03/2018 – TESLA SHAREHOLDERS ARE SAID TO APPROVE $2.6 BLN MUSK COMP PLAN; 02/04/2018 – Tesla revealed Friday that the Model X vehicle involved in a fatal crash last month had its Autopilot system activated; 02/05/2018 – Elon Musk expects Tesla to be profitable in the second half of 2018, even as it misses Model 3 production goals

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (DHR) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 20,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 55,980 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39 million, down from 76,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.09. About 1.96M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner LP has 0% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cortland Mo holds 446,012 shares. Maryland Mngmt holds 7,724 shares. Zacks Inv Management reported 74,333 shares stake. Duff And Phelps invested in 6,955 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rockland owns 33,143 shares. Nicholas Prtn Lp reported 22,860 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Peddock Cap Advsrs owns 5,726 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 7,262 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Raymond James stated it has 0.11% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt holds 1,850 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Bailard holds 62,565 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd owns 30,286 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 71,951 shares.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $809.88M for 30.89 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14,145 shares to 98,260 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 2,102 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 182,261 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H holds 0.02% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company has 210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,485 are held by Cwm. Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) Ltd accumulated 30,241 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 38 are held by Kistler. Parametric Associates Llc owns 128,755 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,408 shares. Wade G W And Inc owns 1,338 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Washington State Bank, a Washington-based fund reported 806 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 1,007 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Company stated it has 78,106 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca), California-based fund reported 533 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (ACWI) by 110,356 shares to 116,293 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 987,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Service Now Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. 360 shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen, worth $79,816 on Wednesday, August 14. Musk Elon bought $25.00M worth of stock or 102,880 shares.