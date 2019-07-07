Stralem & Co Has Increased Dominion Energy (D) Stake; IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering IG Group Holdings PLC (LON:IGG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IG Group Holdings PLC had 20 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Friday, February 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Shore Capital on Tuesday, January 22. The stock of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) earned “Sell” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, January 22. Shore Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, January 22 with “Buy”. Liberum Capital reinitiated IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) on Monday, January 28 with “Hold” rating. See IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) latest ratings:

04/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 657.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 780.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 693.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 580.00 Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 860.00 New Target: GBX 780.00 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

Stralem & Co Inc increased Dominion Energy Inc. (D) stake by 16.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stralem & Co Inc acquired 14,145 shares as Dominion Energy Inc. (D)’s stock rose 1.42%. The Stralem & Co Inc holds 98,260 shares with $7.53M value, up from 84,115 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc. now has $62.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.49M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 743 shares. Daiwa Secs owns 29,523 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). North Star Invest has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Heritage Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,883 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.51% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 36,144 shares. Rockland Trust holds 5,289 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa holds 34,643 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw has 5,036 shares. Adage Prtn Gp Lc invested in 717,715 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 2.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Exchange Mgmt Inc owns 40,581 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Com owns 0.28% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 93,373 shares. Cap Investment Counsel reported 7,493 shares stake. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt Company reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Stralem & Co Inc decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 3,355 shares to 26,160 valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc Com stake by 12,630 shares and now owns 124,020 shares. American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) was reduced too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock or 1,965 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Dominion Energy had 13 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. Mizuho initiated Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, January 22 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, January 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 14% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Never Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.23% or GBX 1.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 594.4. About 566,496 shares traded. IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own IGG Inc (HKG:799)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in online trading business worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.19 billion GBP. The company, through its platform, offers contracts for difference, which are derivatives that enable clients to take the advantage of changes in an assetÂ’s price without owning the asset itself; and financial spread betting services. It has a 10.52 P/E ratio. It also operates North American Derivatives Exchange, a retail-oriented exchange, which enables investors to trade options on global financial markets.