Stralem & Co Maintains Stake in Dominion Energy (D); Holder Moon Capital Management LP Boosted Walmart (WMT) Holding

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $114.09. About 4.33 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart; 24/04/2018 – Walmart Partners With DoorDash For Home Delivery — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – `Oops’: Walmart’s Biggest Deal Ever, Announced by SoftBank’s CEO; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Invest in Flipkart Group, lndia’s Innovative eCommerce Company; 12/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart close to buying majority stake in Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 04/05/2018 – The founders of Walmart and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos were among those to lose more than $100 million; 08/05/2018 – In a potential setback for the retailer, Walmart’s online grocery delivery partnerships with Uber and Lyft have ended; 09/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Walmart Buys Flipkart, Flying Cars in L.A

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 14,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 98,260 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 84,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.96. About 1.55M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qudian Inc by 130,000 shares to 79,000 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 39,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,675 shares to 16,405 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,796 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was made by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.