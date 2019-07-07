Stralem & Co Increases Position in Carnival (CCL); Hmi Capital Has Lowered Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $44.18 Million; Market Value Rose

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 285,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 564,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.92M, down from 849,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $172.23. About 824,823 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,955 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, up from 111,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 3.49M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 130.48 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,372 shares. Korea Inv has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 4,558 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 80,819 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 13,566 shares. Polar Llp owns 883,252 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 39,462 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,221 shares. Baldwin Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 9,928 shares. Patten Group holds 0.11% or 1,574 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.13% or 157,162 shares. Trellus Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 108,547 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 81,928 shares. Oz Mgmt Lp owns 1.33M shares for 1.25% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Mgmt Limited, Hong Kong-based fund reported 4,821 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 443,119 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Tn owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 298 shares. Cordasco Networks stated it has 100 shares. Wright Serv holds 5,194 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 32,466 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc World Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% or 1.54M shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Co Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Ledyard Natl Bank holds 81,653 shares. Cwm Limited Company reported 0% stake. 24,765 are owned by Private Advisor Gp Lc. Stellar Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 33,220 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 8,264 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 3,290 shares to 26,725 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,955 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $513,497 activity. 22,050 Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W. The insider KRUSE STEIN sold 6,966 shares worth $364,082.

