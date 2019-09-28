Stralem & Co Trimmed Its Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE) by $1.07 Million as Valuation Declined; Hd Supply (HDS) Holder Mrj Capital Decreased Stake by $444,000

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Inc (HDS) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 91,323 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, down from 102,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 2.93 million shares traded or 75.81% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500.

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 24,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 136,167 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, down from 161,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 377,119 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 161,695 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.01% or 94,441 shares. Sasco Ct holds 2.73% or 715,302 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 620 shares. 4,284 were reported by Meeder Asset. Paloma Prtnrs Management has 57,947 shares. 180,932 were reported by Sei Communication. Riverhead Cap Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 10,850 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 221,552 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 101,609 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 2.19 million shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Company accumulated 108 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd has 100,926 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 1.84 million shares for 0.94% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris Ca stated it has 71,354 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 1.67M shares. Marietta Invest Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Regents Of The University Of California holds 27,645 shares or 3.38% of its portfolio. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Llc holds 5,155 shares. Joel Isaacson And Lc holds 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 73,174 shares. Salem Cap stated it has 159,253 shares or 3.83% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh invested in 0.09% or 191,514 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has 5,857 shares. American Economic Planning Gp Inc Adv reported 20,705 shares stake. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce Inc has 0.38% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northeast Consultants invested in 10.65% or 2.40M shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 19.30 million shares. Clark Cap Management Grp Inc holds 1.21M shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 10,974 shares.

