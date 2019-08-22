Stralem & Co Trimmed Its Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Holding by $812,630; Harsco (HSC) Holder Algert Global Decreased Its Position by $1.45 Million

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 66.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 72,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 36,418 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, down from 108,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 385,181 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Announces Results of 63rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income of $45 Million to $50 Million; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Shareholders Elect Eight Director Nominees to Board; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Harsco; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO REPORTS $75M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 3,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 26,725 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, down from 30,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $233.85. About 2.73 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.51 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Bancshares holds 0.07% or 1,552 shares in its portfolio. 615,547 were accumulated by Sei Invests Com. Goelzer Mngmt stated it has 16,191 shares. Baltimore has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 3,300 were reported by Intact Investment Mngmt. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,173 shares. Advisory Serv reported 3,905 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.61% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 227,160 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research has 793,371 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 30,665 shares. Ssi Investment Management holds 3,513 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Management Incorporated holds 0.61% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 474,683 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.86% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 5.01 million shares.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 4,225 shares to 44,625 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) by 31,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Myriad Genetics Shares Jump To 9-Month High On Insurance Coverage For Genetic Test – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $72,473 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 229,375 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 232,487 are owned by Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co. 2,333 are held by Whittier Trust. Peoples Svcs has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 78 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 68,953 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Creative Planning accumulated 19,496 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Bridgeway Management stated it has 28,200 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 919,793 shares stake. Millrace Asset holds 140,000 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,932 shares. Hood River Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 1.73% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 1.70 million shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd has 64 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 12,914 shares to 19,296 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 17,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV).