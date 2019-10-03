Stralem & Co Cut Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding By $1.80 Million; Hap Trading Has Decreased Apple (Call) (AAPL) Position

Stralem & Co Inc decreased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 21.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stralem & Co Inc sold 9,350 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Stralem & Co Inc holds 33,935 shares with $6.55 million value, down from 43,285 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $498.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 16.37 million shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 05/03/2018 – Facebook asked some users if they thought the company should host content from child sexual predators and violent extremists; 15/04/2018 – Facebook was warned of third-party breaches and potential government regulation more than 6 years ago; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube have recently come under fire for offensive search suggestions; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 04/04/2018 – ET NOW: BREAKING: Facebook gives country-wise breakup of people whose information may have been improperly shared with Cam…; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says If Facebook User Deletes Account, Data Is Deleted (Video); 15/03/2018 – The Vancouver Art Gallery offers new interactive Facebook Messenger experience in conjunction with Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg; 06/04/2018 – This week on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron

Hap Trading Llc decreased Apple Inc (Call) (AAPL) stake by 13.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc analyzed 269,200 shares as Apple Inc (Call) (AAPL)'s stock rose 1.20%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 1.66M shares with $44.32 million value, down from 1.93 million last quarter. Apple Inc (Call) now has $989.52B valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $218.96. About 35.77 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on September 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq" published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Apple Looking For New High – Seeking Alpha" on October 01, 2019.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $228.55’s average target is 4.38% above currents $218.96 stock price. Apple had 45 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, July 31. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, September 13 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Nomura. Barclays Capital maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $20700 target. The company was maintained on Friday, September 20 by Cascend. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18000 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 30. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ws Mgmt Lllp holds 114,264 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenleaf Tru has 0.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettyjohn Wood White holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,646 shares. American Century Cos stated it has 2.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 63,089 shares. Barr E S And has invested 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cordasco Ntwk reported 2,469 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma owns 17,798 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Com has invested 3.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schwerin Boyle Management reported 143,370 shares stake. Bangor Savings Bank reported 21,396 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Epoch Invest Prtnrs Inc holds 0.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 938,205 shares. Fundx Gp Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 2,723 shares. Haverford Trust reported 891,278 shares.

Hap Trading Llc increased Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) stake by 708,500 shares to 1.58M valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 85,812 shares and now owns 241,057 shares. Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.34 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by THIEL PETER.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.59% or 3.43 million shares. Country Tru Retail Bank holds 1.82% or 216,582 shares in its portfolio. Blue Fincl Cap reported 30,363 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,644 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Oh holds 4,846 shares. 10,575 were accumulated by Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc. Steadfast Management Ltd Partnership owns 573,183 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 752,820 shares. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability accumulated 44,518 shares. Plancorp Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,840 shares. Conning has 40,484 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt LP stated it has 57,540 shares. United Kingdom-based Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp has invested 2.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Mitchell Cap Mgmt has 2.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 33,372 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust & Tru invested in 0.21% or 3,585 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Large Internet stocks ‘compelling’ heading into earnings – RBC – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Time to Friend Facebook Stock as FB Nears Major Support – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EU rules against Facebook in takedown case – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar This Week – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Facebook, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 27.23% above currents $174.6 stock price. Facebook had 17 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. Guggenheim upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, April 4 report.