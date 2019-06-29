Stralem & Co Has Lowered Position in Boeing Co Com (BA) as Valuation Declined; Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Share Price Rose While Donald Smith & Company Has Lifted Its Position

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10M, up from 30.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 3.45 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has declined 1.04% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 19/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Acquires Thunder Mountain Gold Project; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO SAYS MINING COSTS ARE LIKELY TO GO UP FROM HERE; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – AGM IS A MULTI-DEPOSIT COMPLEX, WITH TWO MAIN DEPOSITS, NKRAN AND ESAASE, AND NINE KNOWN SATELLITE DEPOSITS; 22/03/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND IS PAID; 19/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LTD GMY.AX – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LAUNCHES NEW BANKING PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Operating Update March 2018 Quarter; 06/04/2018 – EAST AFRICA METALS – COMMENCED BINDING ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN DISPUTES CO HAS WITH TANZANIAN GOLDFIELDS; 19/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS BUYS THUNDER MOUNTAIN GOLD PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 2,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,405 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 19,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $364.01. About 4.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J & has invested 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lawson Kroeker Investment Inc Ne holds 5.09% or 37,335 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 43,910 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.3% stake. 2,715 were reported by Brookstone Capital Mgmt. The Florida-based Professional Advisory Inc has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Guardian Tru stated it has 193,440 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Llc holds 1.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 54,386 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winfield has 2,705 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Elm Lc, California-based fund reported 1,028 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wills Financial Group has invested 2.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 189,000 shares. Moreover, Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,779 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 4,225 shares to 44,625 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 5,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.28 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.