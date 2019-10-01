Stralem & Co Has Decreased At&T Com (T) Holding as Valuation Rose; Friess Associates Lowered Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stake by $9.37 Million as Share Value Rose

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 70,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 343,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.99 million, down from 413,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 41,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 197,190 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61M, down from 238,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 25.43 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willis Counsel holds 771,728 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Haverford Company stated it has 146,637 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gfs Advsrs Ltd reported 1.48% stake. Private Wealth Advsrs holds 1.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 108,404 shares. Amica Mutual Ins stated it has 260,615 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd reported 29,929 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Ptnrs holds 0.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 23,072 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Lc holds 0.63% or 26,405 shares. 6.92 million were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Villere St Denis J & Commerce Ltd holds 12,011 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Lc has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Automobile Association has 0.36% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.30 million shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp holds 13,638 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.61% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 46.05M shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 10.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Is Challenged, But Will It Change Things – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T updates strategy at BofA conference – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T prepays, terminates $5.9B in term loans – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Race Out To Buy TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Microsoft Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 81,878 shares to 412,878 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pluralsight Inc. by 89,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alkeon Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 1.83M shares. Papp L Roy Assocs stated it has 202,106 shares or 4.25% of all its holdings. Northstar Gp Inc Inc reported 6,198 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Montecito Comml Bank Trust invested in 1.8% or 44,399 shares. Moneta Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 788 shares. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 403,033 shares. New York-based Tiedemann Advisors has invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parsec Financial, a North Carolina-based fund reported 391,669 shares. Geode Cap Llc stated it has 104.57M shares. Guardian Tru has 1.03M shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,713 shares. 491,000 are held by Fir Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Asset Mgmt One Limited accumulated 4.22 million shares. Old National Natl Bank In has 1.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 2.64 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.