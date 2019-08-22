Stralem & Co Boosted Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Holding; Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Boosted Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Share Price Rose

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 6,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 29,783 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 23,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $84.01. About 964,119 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 77,395 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, up from 71,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $90.78. About 550,542 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,685 shares to 133,030 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,405 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Duke Energy Renewables announces the largest wind power project in its fleet – 350-MW Frontier Windpower II in Oklahoma – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 4,219 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 38,400 shares. Windward Management Ca holds 0.35% or 30,147 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.11% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 90,209 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1.10M shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.04% or 23,909 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.02% or 2,096 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 1.08 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Amer Natl Ins Tx has invested 0.37% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Loomis Sayles & Communications LP accumulated 17,314 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.24% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 126,720 shares. Stellar Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,241 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 127,778 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd reported 277,492 shares. Bbr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.52% or 50,262 shares. Carroll Assocs Inc invested in 0.13% or 16,778 shares. 28,354 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Company reported 230,857 shares. Buckingham Cap Management holds 36,321 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.44% or 16,022 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corp reported 841 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc holds 432,046 shares. Graybill Bartz And Assocs Limited has invested 3.15% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 13,973 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 3.86M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ghp Inv Advisors Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Diabetes Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.